Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Northland Power (TSE:NPI) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$45.00 price objective on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Northland Power to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 price objective on Northland Power and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$48.95.

Shares of NPI stock opened at C$40.05 on Thursday. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$35.34 and a 1-year high of C$51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.42%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

