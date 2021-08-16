BIT Mining (BTCM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of BTCM stock opened at $7.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $319.59 million, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74. BIT Mining has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

BIT Mining Company Profile

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

