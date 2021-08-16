BIT Mining (BTCM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th.
Shares of BTCM stock opened at $7.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $319.59 million, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74. BIT Mining has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $35.00.
BIT Mining Company Profile
Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?
Receive News & Ratings for BIT Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIT Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.