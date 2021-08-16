Berenberg Bank Reiterates “CHF 470.60” Price Target for Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN)

Berenberg Bank set a CHF 470.60 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a CHF 416 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 434 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a CHF 465 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 430 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 435.56.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12-month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

