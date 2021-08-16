$153.83 Million in Sales Expected for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) to report $153.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $152.40 million to $156.09 million. Verra Mobility posted sales of $96.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full year sales of $523.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $516.00 million to $529.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $575.68 million, with estimates ranging from $569.18 million to $582.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 16.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRRM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verra Mobility has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.70.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 909.5% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 169,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 152,307 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 2,488,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,249,000 after purchasing an additional 244,779 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 39,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 23,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,765,000 after purchasing an additional 102,194 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,648,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,403,000 after acquiring an additional 49,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRRM opened at $15.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 6.86. Verra Mobility has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $17.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

