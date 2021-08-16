Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) and FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Financial Contrast

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) and FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.2% of FRP shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of FRP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage and FRP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angel Oak Mortgage N/A N/A N/A FRP 130.43% 2.54% 1.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Angel Oak Mortgage and FRP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angel Oak Mortgage 0 1 5 0 2.83 FRP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Angel Oak Mortgage presently has a consensus price target of $19.83, indicating a potential upside of 8.02%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Angel Oak Mortgage is more favorable than FRP.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage and FRP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angel Oak Mortgage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FRP $23.58 million 23.97 $12.72 million N/A N/A

FRP has higher revenue and earnings than Angel Oak Mortgage.

Summary

FRP beats Angel Oak Mortgage on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area. The Development segment acquires, owns, entitles, and develops land to be used for income production via construction by the company of warehouse and offices for its Asset Management segment and other commercial, residential and mixed use projects through joint ventures or sales to third parties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns real estate predominately in Florida and Georgia that is leased to mining companies in exchange for royalty or land rental income. The Stabilized Joint Venture segment engages in leasing and management of a residential apartment building. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

