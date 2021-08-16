Analyzing Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) & Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) and Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pulse Biosciences and Abiomed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulse Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Abiomed 1 1 2 0 2.25

Pulse Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.42%. Abiomed has a consensus price target of $363.75, indicating a potential upside of 13.09%. Given Pulse Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Pulse Biosciences is more favorable than Abiomed.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pulse Biosciences and Abiomed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulse Biosciences N/A N/A -$49.85 million ($2.14) -10.48 Abiomed $847.52 million 17.22 $225.52 million $4.94 65.11

Abiomed has higher revenue and earnings than Pulse Biosciences. Pulse Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abiomed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pulse Biosciences and Abiomed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulse Biosciences N/A -176.94% -95.47% Abiomed 16.51% 16.35% 14.55%

Volatility & Risk

Pulse Biosciences has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abiomed has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.1% of Pulse Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Abiomed shares are held by institutional investors. 50.7% of Pulse Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Abiomed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Abiomed beats Pulse Biosciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.