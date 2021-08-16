Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Raymond James

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

EPAY stock opened at $39.59 on Thursday. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -104.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $151,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,159,658.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $31,659.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,077. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. Clearfield Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,605,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,363,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,155,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,333,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,918,000 after purchasing an additional 490,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

