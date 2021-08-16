Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Coverage Initiated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victoria’s Secret has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.60.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

VSCO stock opened at $74.77 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret has a 12 month low of $47.97 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.