Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Lowered to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has $156.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $170.00.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Universal Health Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.92.
Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $149.39 on Thursday. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $99.47 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Universal Health Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.19%.
In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Universal Health Services Company Profile
Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.
