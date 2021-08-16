Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Lowered to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has $156.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $170.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Universal Health Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.92.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $149.39 on Thursday. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $99.47 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.19%.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

