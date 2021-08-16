GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

GOCO has been the subject of several other reports. Truist reduced their price objective on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GoHealth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. GoHealth has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.54.

Get GoHealth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO opened at $4.07 on Thursday. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.99.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. Research analysts anticipate that GoHealth will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoHealth news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $702,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,055.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.