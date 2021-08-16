Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $77.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $62.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.71.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $70.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.72. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $74.40.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $713,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,987.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,433 shares of company stock worth $1,666,668. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 80.1% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 11.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,758,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,825,000 after acquiring an additional 185,178 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 45.4% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 43.4% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

