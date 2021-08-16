Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $77.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $62.00.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.71.
Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $70.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.72. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $74.40.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $713,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,987.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,433 shares of company stock worth $1,666,668. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 80.1% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 11.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,758,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,825,000 after acquiring an additional 185,178 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 45.4% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 43.4% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
