Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Lowered by Analyst

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) – B. Riley lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altimmune in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.21). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Altimmune’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

ALT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Altimmune stock opened at $12.02 on Monday. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $477.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 1,093.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Altimmune in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Altimmune by 190.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Altimmune in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Altimmune in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

