JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €120.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEN3 has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €100.73 ($118.51).

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €85.70 ($100.82) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €88.86.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

