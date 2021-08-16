UBS Group Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €48.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on G1A. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €36.04 ($42.40).

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €38.45 ($45.24) on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 12 month high of €38.62 ($45.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €35.30.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

