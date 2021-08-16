Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €36.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EVK. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €31.94 ($37.58).

Evonik Industries stock opened at €29.58 ($34.80) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €28.75. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

