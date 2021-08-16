Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €11.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.70 ($18.47) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.75 ($17.35) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.60 ($11.29) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. thyssenkrupp currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.31 ($14.48).

Shares of FRA:TKA opened at €8.69 ($10.23) on Friday. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($31.78). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €8.75.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

