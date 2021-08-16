Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Increases By 354.9%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 583,700 shares, a growth of 354.9% from the July 15th total of 128,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

ESGD opened at $81.73 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $82.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

