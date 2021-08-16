MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a growth of 324.9% from the July 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,365,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MSMY stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. MC Endeavors has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02.

MC Endeavors Company Profile

MC Endeavors, Inc engages in producing, distributing, and monetizing online communities for individuals and businesses to interact with industries ranging from industrial business to healthcare to entertainment. The company was founded by Theodore C. Mees, Sr. in 1969 and is headquartered in Dana Point, CA.

