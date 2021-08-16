The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $25.50 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $31.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on XONE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ExOne from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The ExOne currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.92.

Shares of XONE opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.45. The ExOne has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $66.48. The firm has a market cap of $538.56 million, a PE ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 1.29.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The ExOne will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The ExOne by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,475,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,861 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 27.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of The ExOne during the 1st quarter worth about $646,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The ExOne by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in The ExOne by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

