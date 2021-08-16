Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics(TM) platform. The company’s product candidates consist of novel human cells engineered to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, diabetes and lysosomal storage disorders. Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics stock opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $170.54 million and a PE ratio of -19.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.86. Sigilon Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $54.32.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Griffith Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,022,222 shares in the company, valued at $20,222,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 197.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

