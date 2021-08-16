Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $78.00 price target on the semiconductor producer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $68.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SIMO. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.63.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $75.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $81.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 824.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,047 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,877 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,989 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 21.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 114,915 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 20,221 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,581,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 392.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,535 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 78,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

