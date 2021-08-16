Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.57.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $34.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.06. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $2,060,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $5,080,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $245,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $61,000.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Organon & Co. (OGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.