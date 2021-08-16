Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage, public specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, once-a-day sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; d-methadone, the NDMA receptor antagonist for neurophatic pain; BuTab ER, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine and MepiGel, a FDA Orphan Drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RLMD. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.55 target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.64.

Shares of RLMD opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.32. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $40.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.52.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,396.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $104,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at $184,635.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Knott David M grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 12.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

