Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) and Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Critical Survey

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) and Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Omega Healthcare Investors and Sotherly Hotels, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Healthcare Investors 0 3 5 0 2.63 Sotherly Hotels 0 0 0 0 N/A

Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus price target of $39.18, indicating a potential upside of 12.30%. Given Omega Healthcare Investors’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Omega Healthcare Investors is more favorable than Sotherly Hotels.

Profitability

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and Sotherly Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Healthcare Investors 23.48% 5.26% 2.23% Sotherly Hotels -35.85% -67.08% -6.57%

Risk and Volatility

Omega Healthcare Investors has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Sotherly Hotels has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.4% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Sotherly Hotels shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Sotherly Hotels shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and Sotherly Hotels’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Healthcare Investors $892.38 million 9.34 $159.33 million $3.23 10.80 Sotherly Hotels $71.50 million 0.48 -$49.19 million ($2.33) -0.97

Omega Healthcare Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Sotherly Hotels. Sotherly Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omega Healthcare Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Omega Healthcare Investors beats Sotherly Hotels on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, and Marriott International, Inc. brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

