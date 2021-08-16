AutoWeb, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (NASDAQ:AUTO)

AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoWeb in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the information services provider will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for AutoWeb’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a negative net margin of 1.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AutoWeb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

AutoWeb stock opened at $2.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.00. AutoWeb has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $34.47 million, a P/E ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 2.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the second quarter worth $421,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the first quarter worth $534,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in AutoWeb by 73.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AutoWeb by 332.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 48,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in AutoWeb by 107.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 109,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

