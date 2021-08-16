First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to post sales of $30.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.60 million and the lowest is $30.30 million. First Internet Bancorp posted sales of $28.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year sales of $121.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.90 million to $125.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $127.35 million, with estimates ranging from $124.20 million to $130.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.10). First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

INBK opened at $30.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.19. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $41.55. The company has a market cap of $298.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 7.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2,998.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,688,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,569,299 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

