Bon Natural Life (BON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE BON opened at $11.95 on Monday. Bon Natural Life has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $17.60.

About Bon Natural Life

Bon Natural Life Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements.

