Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Bumble in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bumble’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BMBL. Citigroup cut their price target on Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Bumble in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, cut their target price on Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

BMBL stock opened at $49.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Bumble has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $84.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.97.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04).

In other Bumble news, Director Amy Griffin bought 117,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $5,030,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 38.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 37,069 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the second quarter worth $669,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the second quarter worth $536,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 23.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 165,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 31,203 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the second quarter worth $11,839,000.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

