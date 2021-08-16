Analysts Set Expectations for Dream Finders Homes, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) – Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dream Finders Homes in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dream Finders Homes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Dream Finders Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of DFH opened at $21.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.93. Dream Finders Homes has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $36.60.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $365.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.67 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter worth about $117,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

