Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Price Target Cut to C$10.25 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$10.50 to C$10.25 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

TSE INO.UN opened at C$9.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$312.35 million and a PE ratio of -29.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$7.09 and a 1-year high of C$10.26.

In other news, Director Vesal Michael Missaghie sold 13,000 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.03, for a total value of C$130,335.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,165,388.97. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $270,765.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

