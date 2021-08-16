Linamar (TSE:LNR) Earns “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Linamar (TSE:LNR) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$99.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LNR. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Linamar from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Linamar to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

LNR stock opened at C$73.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.70. The stock has a market cap of C$4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56. Linamar has a twelve month low of C$37.15 and a twelve month high of C$91.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$76.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Linamar’s payout ratio is 5.23%.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

