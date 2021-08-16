Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has C$12.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$11.25 price target on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.96.

Shares of FSZ opened at C$10.76 on Friday. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$9.31 and a 12 month high of C$11.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

