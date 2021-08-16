Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at National Bank Financial

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hydro One’s FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$31.40.

H opened at C$31.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Hydro One has a one year low of C$26.38 and a one year high of C$31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.74 billion and a PE ratio of 10.37.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hydro One will post 1.6194845 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.2663 per share. This is an increase from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Hydro One’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

