MDA (TSE:MDA) Price Target Raised to C$17.50 at BMO Capital Markets

MDA (TSE:MDA) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets to C$17.50 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their target price on MDA from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get MDA alerts:

MDA opened at C$16.10 on Thursday. MDA has a 1-year low of C$14.05 and a 1-year high of C$18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a PE ratio of -56.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.57.

MDA (TSE:MDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.54. The firm had revenue of C$581.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$560.30 million.

MDA Company Profile

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.