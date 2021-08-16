$1.50 EPS Expected for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the highest is $1.57. East West Bancorp reported earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $39,943.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at $765,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $71,444,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $58,936,000. FMR LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 32.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,987,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,151,000 after purchasing an additional 731,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,739,000 after purchasing an additional 722,583 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in East West Bancorp by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 444,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,828,000 after purchasing an additional 432,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $75.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

