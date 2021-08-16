CSFB Trims Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Target Price to C$52.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price trimmed by CSFB from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NPI. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Northland Power to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Northland Power to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$48.95.

Shares of NPI stock opened at C$40.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.37. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$35.34 and a 1-year high of C$51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.42%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

