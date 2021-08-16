National Bank Financial Raises Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Price Target to C$22.50

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial to C$22.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Summit Industrial Income REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.57.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

TSE SMU.UN opened at C$21.38 on Thursday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12 month low of C$11.58 and a 12 month high of C$21.66. The company has a market cap of C$3.60 billion and a PE ratio of 3.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.