Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target Increased to C$8.50 by Analysts at Cormark

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its target price hoisted by Cormark to C$8.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Shawcor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Shawcor from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Shawcor to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Shawcor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shawcor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.21.

Shares of TSE:SCL opened at C$4.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.59. Shawcor has a 12-month low of C$1.95 and a 12-month high of C$7.73. The firm has a market cap of C$347.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$279.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$276.66 million. Analysts forecast that Shawcor will post 0.2590207 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

