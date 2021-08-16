SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$31.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

SRU.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank set a C$30.50 price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$31.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$31.46.

Shares of TSE:SRU.UN opened at C$30.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$30.01. The company has a market cap of C$5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$19.49 and a 12-month high of C$30.90.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

