LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.16 Million

Equities analysts expect that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) will announce $8.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.15 million and the highest is $8.17 million. LightPath Technologies reported sales of $9.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full-year sales of $38.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.29 million to $38.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $38.51 million, with estimates ranging from $37.48 million to $39.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LightPath Technologies.

LPTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 42.7% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 14,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 179,300 shares during the last quarter. 33.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $2.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $53.93 million, a P/E ratio of 67.67 and a beta of 1.36. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

