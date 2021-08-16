Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target to C$17.50

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$17.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TCN has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$15.75 price objective (up previously from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.78.

Tricon Residential stock opened at C$16.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of C$9.75 and a 12 month high of C$16.11. The stock has a market cap of C$3.36 billion and a PE ratio of 19.59.

In other Tricon Residential news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$1,761,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,473,575. In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,772.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

