Analysts Expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.11 Million

Analysts expect that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will post $9.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.60 million. Yatra Online posted sales of $3.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 191.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year sales of $45.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.80 million to $50.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $84.66 million, with estimates ranging from $82.92 million to $86.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yatra Online.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 million. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 92.84% and a negative return on equity of 73.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of YTRA stock opened at $1.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Yatra Online has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $116.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YTRA. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Yatra Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yatra Online in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Yatra Online in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yatra Online (YTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.