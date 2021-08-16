TD Securities Boosts WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$185.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities to C$185.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$155.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Laurentian lowered shares of WSP Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from C$126.00 to C$153.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of WSP Global to C$153.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$145.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$157.25.

TSE:WSP opened at C$159.34 on Thursday. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$82.95 and a 52 week high of C$162.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$145.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.84.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

