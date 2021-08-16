FLEX LNG (FLNG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $81.26 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 33.83%.

FLNG opened at $14.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12. FLEX LNG has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $15.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from FLEX LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%.

About FLEX LNG

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

