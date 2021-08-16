AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Short Interest Down 79.4% in July

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the July 15th total of 289,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,857,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AGFAF opened at $0.01 on Monday. AgraFlora Organics International has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.02.

About AgraFlora Organics International

AgraFlora Organics International, Inc engages in the provision of cannabis products. Its brands include Canutra Naturals, Howl Brands, Whole Hemp Health, Eurasia Infused Cosmetics, Health Cap, Sports Cap, and Potluck. The company was founded on June 24, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

