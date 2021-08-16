Short Interest in Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Expands By 188.3%

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2021

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 188.3% from the July 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of ADBCF opened at $2.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54. Adbri has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $2.73.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Adbri to a “hold” rating and set a $3.30 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Adbri Company Profile

Adbri Limited manufactures, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; concrete bricks and blocks, pavers, retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising stockfield minerals and fillers, silica, and quick and hydrated lime.

