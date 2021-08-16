Short Interest in Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Expands By 188.3%

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 188.3% from the July 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of ADBCF opened at $2.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54. Adbri has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $2.73.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Adbri to a “hold” rating and set a $3.30 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Adbri Limited manufactures, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; concrete bricks and blocks, pavers, retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising stockfield minerals and fillers, silica, and quick and hydrated lime.

