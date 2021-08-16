William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.46). William Blair also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.36) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on XENE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.11. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 323.04% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 83,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 751,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after acquiring an additional 64,253 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 374,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $206,675.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,372.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $114,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at $548,142.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

