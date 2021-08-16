FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for FTC Solar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FTC Solar’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

FTCI stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. FTC Solar has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $15.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTCI. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter worth about $29,007,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter worth about $12,751,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter worth about $11,476,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter worth about $6,428,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter worth about $4,613,000. Institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

