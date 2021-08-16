QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.44.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QGEN. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cheuvreux cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in QIAGEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in QIAGEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QIAGEN by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its stake in QIAGEN by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in QIAGEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QIAGEN stock opened at $51.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.59. QIAGEN has a 12-month low of $45.33 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

