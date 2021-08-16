Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Merchants Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.56. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.02). Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.14% and a return on equity of 36.61%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MBIN. TheStreet upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $36.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.19. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $45.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 61.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.24%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.